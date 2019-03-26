|
|
DOUGLAS JOHN LOW Born Toronto February 10, 1934. Died peacefully March 23, 2019 in Toronto. He was a managing partner of Deloitte in Montreal for 11 years. Transferred to the Ontario branch and seconded to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario 1993-1997. Twice awarded the FCPA for service to his profession. An active curler, Granite Club; past president Tudor Singers, Montreal, and a devote member of Baptist and United Churches. Survived by his loving Wife and Daughter, Nancy Low and Jacqueline Low. Predeceased by much loved first wife and son, Jeanette Lynn Low and Douglas Andrew Graham Low. Much missed by grandchildren Isaac, Abby, Zoe, Samara, Avery, Alexander, Sophia, Ian, and their parents Lynn O'Neill, Heather Leake, and David Wilson. Celebration of Life to be held at Saint James United Church, 400 Burnhamthorpe Road, Etobicoke, 2 p.m. March 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donation to the , MS Society, or Heart & Stroke Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019