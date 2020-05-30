|
|
DOUGLAS JOHN WHYTE, FCPA FCA July 29, 1942 - May 26, 2020 Doug Whyte passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, May 26th, in his 78th year. Having faced the challenges of two prior strokes with incredible fortitude, he suffered a third that proved too great an obstacle to overcome. He left us peacefully, on a sunny morning, with Sally by his side. Arrangements have been entrusted to George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. In light of current social distancing restrictions, a fitting celebration of Doug's life must be postponed until a later date. Until then, the family asks that you take a moment, wherever you may be, to share your memories of Doug and to raise a toast in his honour. If you wish, donations may be made in Doug's memory to the Hotel Dieu-Shaver Foundation or to Community Care of St. Catharines/Thorold. For condolences, please visit the funeral home webpage: Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 30 to June 3, 2020