DOUGLAS LORNE TURNER In memory of our father, Douglas Lorne Turner, who passed away September 8, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Lois Rae Turner (nee Jenkins), his daughters Anne and Mary, and daughter-in-law, Antje. His son Brian pre-deceased him. Dad was the youngest of six children born to Bert and Edythe Turner, both emigrants from England. Directly out of high school he joined the RCAF, initially as a technician, but ultimately moving to officer training to become a navigator. One of his early postings was to CFB Summerside in PEI where he met and married our mother, and where Anne was born. His career moved him all around Canada, and to England to fly on exchange with the RAF at Tangmere. On his return to Canada he and his pilot partner made the first Trans Canada flight for the CF100. Mary was born in Alberta while he was with the Fighter Training Squadron at CFB Cold Lake. Brian was born in Toronto while he was studying at the Canadian Forces Staff College. Later he commanded CFB Armstrong, one of the Pinetree Line radar bases. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel and ready for his next challenge, undertook a second career with the Ontario Housing Corporation where he was very involved in the acquisition of the lands for the planned Seaton community in Pickering. In his true retirement he became a disciple of Tai Chai both as a student and as a teacher, no doubt contributing to the wonderful health he enjoyed right up until the end. Golf was a lifelong passion, as was wine. But above all, he was a voracious reader, studying a number of international newspapers each day, and ordering endless books from the Toronto Public Library on his well-used iPad. Dad and Mum also enjoyed long walks in the local park system until Mum fell and broke her hip recently, after which Dad embarked on his third career, that of devoted care-giver, seeing her through recovery, mobility issues and memory loss. While we understand it is hard for family and friends not to have an opportunity to come together, we are respecting his express wish for no ceremony whatsoever, and in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made to The Salvation Army. He will always be in our thoughts, and perhaps one evening, as you sip a nice glass of wine, he'll be in yours. We know he would enjoy that.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019