|
|
DOUGLAS MARSHALL November 26, 1934 - July 29, 2020 85 Years old Passed away peacefully after a wonderful and satisfying life. Douglas was born in Toronto on November 26, 1934. After excelling in school he graduated University of Toronto with a P.Eng in 1958 and wore his iron ring with much pride. He had many jobs and delighted in sharing his vast knowledge of all things with those he met along the way. A brilliant mind with an insatiable desire to learn, Doug always enjoyed a good chat and had a definite opinion on all matters. He was predeceased by his true love Mary Anne (nee Zalapski) in 2005 and leaves their daughter Cindy Marshall (Carl Herrmann), sister Judy (John), brothers Murray (Anne Marie), Ken (Ruth), nieces and nephews, cousins and their families and a vast array of dear friends near and far. He was beyond proud of his daughter and cherished every moment of adventure he spent together with her and Carl. He was an important part of so many of our lives, with so many memories and laughter he will be missed and always close to our hearts. A celebration of Doug's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2020