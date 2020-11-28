You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Douglas MOSHOIAN
DOUGLAS MOSHOIAN 1937 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad, on November 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Gail Moshoian (Tyers), Douglas was the most caring, loyal and generous father to Andrew and Heather (David). His every decision in life was for the good of his family. He was a proud and doting 'Grandad' who could always be relied on for in-depth, grandfatherly advice and was admired by his five exceptional grandchildren: Matthew, Charlotte, Rachael, Sarah, and Leah. Born in Brantford, Ontario, the son of Leah & Khoran Moshoian, Doug was one of five children - Beverley (Sam (d)) Manoogian, Ron Moshoian (d), Gerald Moshoian (d), and Susie (Jack (d)) Dardarian. He was the proud uncle of his nieces and nephews whom he adored: Tom, John, Pauline (Carlos) Garcia, Paul (Narges (d)), Patty & Mark. Doug took great pride in his Armenian heritage and held strong roots with his community and with his childhood friends. When Doug and Gail married in 1967, he brought an exciting and exotic new chapter to the Tyers clan. Judy (Bob) Ferguson, Janie (Ken) Weeks, and Robert (Shelley) Tyers welcomed him into the family with warmth and great love. He built a strong caring relationship with his niece, Kimberley, and his nephews, Kyle, Byron, Keegan & Stuart. He was a distinguished man with a mischievous sense of humour, and if you were lucky to get close enough and share a drink, he would happily offer an opinion to provoke a lively discussion. He was a true gentleman and a class-act. A lifelong Ad-guy, Doug started his career as a producer at Young & Rubicam before settling in as a director with Sebert Productions. He then co-founded the Partners Film Company which went on to be the largest and most successful production house in Canada. Doug was the first Canadian to be awarded the Grand Prix in the Cannes Lions Festival in 1979 for his directorial work. After selling his interest in Partners in 1995, he reinvested in a small, struggling car business in Newmarket. With his partner, Kevin Pearson, they built thriving businesses at Newmarket Honda and Stouffville Honda. Doug was a sweet and genuine father and friend. We are so happy to have had him with us as long as we did, and he will be greatly missed. Such a strong and loving man will never be forgotten. Thank you to the teams at Princess Margaret Hospital, Temmy Latner Centre and Saint Elizabeth Health Care. Your knowledge and assistance were immeasurable. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
