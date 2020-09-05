DOUGLAS WILLIAM INCE March 4, 1956 - August 30, 2020 "One life lived, many lives touched." It is with a heartbreaking sense of loss and sorrow that the family of Doug Ince announces his passing on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Doug was the cherished and adoring husband of Laurel Brown, with whom he shared his deep love of home and family. They packed a lifetime of love and fulfillment into their years together, always thankful for their blessings. Extremely proud and loving father of his children, Jordan (Chelsea and their boys Josh and Charlie), Lindsay (Carter and baby Hudson), and Garett (Caitlin and daughter Tierney). "A most loveable son" of Joan and Grant (d. April 2020) Beloved brother of Steve (Sophie), Jan (Wayne), Jeff, Scott (Alex) and admired uncle to his nieces and nephews. Very dear brother-in-law to Michael Brown, and Alexandra Brown (Ron) and their families. A true gentleman, compassionate and selfless, Doug's quiet presence and loyalty were attributes his friends and colleagues in the investment industry always respected. Growing up in north Toronto, Doug attended Lawrence Park C.I. and formed lasting friendships that still endure today. For over 30 years, Doug shared laughter, fierce competition and memorable times with his buddies on their annual golf trip. Doug found great happiness and contentment through his love of gardening, family cottage times in Muskoka, Christmas Eve nights on Burnaby Blvd., and his impeccable recycling habits. Their decision to move to Collingwood from Toronto in 2014 brought Laurel and Doug to their treasured home on the shores of Georgian Bay. The first to put out their patio furniture in April and the last to put it away in November, Doug spent hours gazing over the Bay, thoroughly content to be there, in the moment. His greatest joy was the knowledge that his children grew into caring, loving and respectful adults, raising their children in homes filled with love. It was with this in mind, that our very brave Doug "put his head down and did his best" in his battle with cancer. He left on his own terms, with a full heart and nothing left unsaid. He will be held in our hearts forever. If you wish to honour Doug, enjoy a round of golf with good friends, sip a glass of red wine, and look out over the water and dream. Cremation has taken place. A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, as per Doug's wishes. If desired, please consider a donation to Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto, where Doug received excellent and heartfelt care under the leadership of Dr. Elena Elimova. Condolences may be made through adamsfuneralhome.ca
.