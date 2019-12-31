|
DOUGLAS WRIGHT MADDOCK July 3, 1928 - December 20, 2019 With profound sadness, the family of Douglas Wright Maddock announces his passing on the morning of December 20th, 2019, at his home in Calgary, Alberta at the age of 91. Douglas was born in Toronto, Ontario on July 3, 1928 to Holmes and Minnie Maddock. Growing up during World War II allowed him to have a driver's license at the age of 15 and he remembers his first car having a rumble seat. He was a graduate of Lawrence Park Collegiate High School and he obtained a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Political Science and Economics from University of Toronto (Victoria College) in 1952. While at university he joined and was a proud member of Phi Gamma Delta, an international fraternity. During this time, he met the love of his life, Joyce Isobel Wood, and they were married on October 29, 1954. Douglas enjoyed a long and successful career with Texaco Canada Inc. He held many different positions within the company over 37 years that brought him and his family to live in the cities of Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, and Ottawa. He was a distinguished businessman and he retired in Ottawa in 1989 as the Director of Federal Government Affairs of Texaco Canada Inc. After retirement Douglas and Joyce moved to Calgary to be close to their grandchildren. They spent every February in Maui, Hawaii at their cherished Hale Pau Hana. In later years they also enjoyed cruising together to the Caribbean and Alaska. Douglas leaves behind Joyce, his beloved wife of 65 years. He will be greatly missed by his children Eleanor (Lorne) Broski, Leslie (Ross) Cooper, and Barbara (Paul) Pearse; grandchildren Laura (Todd) Sutherland, Heather Broski (Mike Bonnaventure), Kyle Pearse, and Tyler Pearse; great-grandchildren Charles and Henry Sutherland. Service to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday January 6th, 2020 at Eden Brook Funeral Home & Cemetery, 24223 Township Road 242, Calgary, Alberta. Reception and graveside service to follow. Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.edenbrookcemetery.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Eden Brook Funeral Home And Reception Centre, 24223 Twp Rd 242, Calgary, AB, T3Z 3K2.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020