DUNCAN ALEXANDER MCLEAN January 26, 1962 - July 14, 2020 Surrounded by the love of his family, Duncan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Calgary as a result of early-onset Alzheimer's disease. He was 58 years old. Duncan will be remembered for his integrity, quick wit, exceptional athletic abilities and adventurous spirt. Grateful for their 27 wonderful years of marriage, he will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Genevieve. Proud father to Reed and Maxime, he knows that they have everything it takes to embrace life and achieve their dreams. He is also survived by his mother, Martha; in-laws, Richard and Lise Aylmer; brothers, Donald (Raghda) and Neil (Janet) and their families; sister, Barbara (Kevin); his extended family and many dear friends. Duncan is predeceased by his father, Jack McLean. Born on January 26, 1962 and raised in North Toronto, Duncan attended Lawrence Park Collegiate where he was the 1980 Lawson Cup award recipient. After earning an honours degree in Political Science from McGill University and post-graduate Diploma in Administration from Concordia University, he went on to have a successful career in sales and marketing in the IT equipment and services industry in Toronto, Montreal, Connecticut, and for the past 20 years in Calgary. Duncan loved his work and always felt a strong responsibility for his colleagues and his clients. Throughout his professional career, he was known for his exceptional results, dedication, and positive attitude. An outstanding athlete and team player from an early age, Duncan excelled at hockey, rugby, tennis, and squash to name a few. He passed on his love of sports to his children and gave back to his community by contributing his time, expertise and resources as a loyal fan, coach, referee, and volunteer. Duncan grew up skiing and happily carried on the tradition with his own family "tearing up the slopes" and enjoying many wild and wonderful apres-ski gatherings at their beloved home-away-from-home in Fernie, BC. Duncan was extremely grateful for his full and happy life and will be missed profoundly by all who knew him. The family acknowledges the MAiD program that allowed Duncan to make his decision. That others may be given extended life through the donation of his organs provides some relief in the face of a life so unexpectedly cut short. Donations may be made in Duncan's memory DyingWithDignity. To view and share photos, condolences and memories of Duncan, please visit www.choicememorial.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020