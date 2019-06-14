You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
(613) 544-3411
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duncan SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duncan Alexander SCOTT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Duncan Alexander SCOTT Obituary
DUNCAN ALEXANDER SCOTT B. Sc., M.D., F.R.C.P. (c) The world has lost one of its brightest lights. Duncan Alexander Scott departed this world on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and has left a legacy of love and kindness behind. Duncan dedicated his career to helping the most vulnerable, marginalized and troubled of society - and in doing so transformed and improved the lives of many. However, this was true not just for his patients, Duncan is a true teacher and leader, he inspired, taught, and cared for his family, friends and students. A mentor, a gentle advisor - he made everyone better by touching their lives. As such this loss is felt by too many to name here. He is most deeply mourned by his family. His 1st and 2nd wives, his daughters, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews and loving dogs. The family will receive friends at the James Reid Funeral Home, 1900 John Counter Blvd, Kingston on Friday, June 14 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held from our Chapel on Sunday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Dr. Scott may be made to Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre or The Boys and Girls Club of Kingston. Online condolences may be directed to: www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 14 to June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now