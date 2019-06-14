DUNCAN ALEXANDER SCOTT B. Sc., M.D., F.R.C.P. (c) The world has lost one of its brightest lights. Duncan Alexander Scott departed this world on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 and has left a legacy of love and kindness behind. Duncan dedicated his career to helping the most vulnerable, marginalized and troubled of society - and in doing so transformed and improved the lives of many. However, this was true not just for his patients, Duncan is a true teacher and leader, he inspired, taught, and cared for his family, friends and students. A mentor, a gentle advisor - he made everyone better by touching their lives. As such this loss is felt by too many to name here. He is most deeply mourned by his family. His 1st and 2nd wives, his daughters, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews and loving dogs. The family will receive friends at the James Reid Funeral Home, 1900 John Counter Blvd, Kingston on Friday, June 14 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 15th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held from our Chapel on Sunday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Dr. Scott may be made to Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre or The Boys and Girls Club of Kingston. Online condolences may be directed to: www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 14 to June 18, 2019