Duncan BRODIE

DUNCAN A. BRODIE March 7, 1935 - October 10, 2020 'To Live in Hearts we Leave Behind is Not to Die' - Thomas Campbell It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Duncan Alexander Brodie, peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 10. After battling pancreatic cancer for 3 years, he died in his home in Michigan surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the 'lovely' Lois, his daughters Paige (Rob), Maia (Matt) and Quinn (Peter), as well as his 9 grandchildren, Kale, Mason, Greer, Honor, Grayson, Kellen, Emmett, Maeve and Fiona. His sisters, Christine and Marilyn predeceased him, and he leaves behind his loving sister, Eleanor, and all their loving families. The Brodie family is just one small fraction of the countless lives he touched. Duncan lived a life well beyond the numerical measure of 85 years. The success and love he provided for his family are immeasurable; however, we can't help but list a few of them even though his stories were much better heard than told. Duncan was born in Oshawa. He attended O.C.V.I. and won the Canadian School Boy Curling Championship with his team in 1953. He played hockey with the Oshawa Generals, Galt Black Hawks and Whitby Dunlops. He graduated from University of Toronto in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. During his time there he was recruited to both the hockey and football teams, which he told us was worthwhile because he was given free meals! Anyone who knew him knew that he was an athlete like no other. He was drafted to both the CFL (Winnipeg Blue Bombers) and NHL (the Boston Bruins); however, he turned both down to pursue his career at General Motors and his life with Lois. During his time at GM he rose to senior executive positions in Oshawa and Detroit. You'd never hear him brag, so we can do that for him. His three daughters were raised with endless compassion and an instilled confidence that they could do anything they set their minds to. They will remember him for his strength of character, his warmth and never ending love. In more recent years he enjoyed his European bike trips with his family, his time in Marco Island, Florida, golfing, tearing up the tennis and pickleball courts, giving sincere advice to his grandchildren, consuming licorice allsorts and milkshakes at an alarming rate, and teaching all of us how to take a 'gut check'. The lessons he taught and the unconditional love and support he always gave to his family and friends cannot be accurately articulated. His work ethic, sarcasm and infectious smile were unmatched. Duncan will be forever missed by his family, friends, and all those who were lucky enough to be the target of his signature wry but always playful humour. We will all continue working to make him proud. A private family celebration will be held next summer in Muskoka. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in his memory (www.pancan.org
).