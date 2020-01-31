You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwain ROSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwain ROSE


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwain ROSE Obituary
DWAIN ROSE September 24, 1936 - January 24, 2020 He was loved and respected by many family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness, fun and laughter. Visitation, funeral service and reception will be held on: Saturday, February 1st at Highland Funeral Home 3280 Sheppard Ave. East. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. and Reception afterwards. Flowers are welcomed. Donations can be made in memorial to Scarborough Health Network Foundation under his name.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwain's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -