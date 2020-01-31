|
DWAIN ROSE September 24, 1936 - January 24, 2020 He was loved and respected by many family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness, fun and laughter. Visitation, funeral service and reception will be held on: Saturday, February 1st at Highland Funeral Home 3280 Sheppard Ave. East. Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. and Reception afterwards. Flowers are welcomed. Donations can be made in memorial to Scarborough Health Network Foundation under his name.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020