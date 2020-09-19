You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

E. Alyn MITCHNER
1937 - 2020
E. ALYN MITCHNER 1937 - 2020 Vancouver, BC It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of E. Alyn Mitchner at the age of 83 years old after a year long illness. Alyn died peacefully. At his bedside were his wife Carol Mitchner, daughter Leslie Mitchner, son Cameron Mitchner (Tanya), and grandson Finlay Mitchner. A celebration of life with be held in 2021. Alyn taught Social Studies for many years at Harry Ainley High School in Edmonton, AB. He was the first Director of the International Baccalaureate Program at Harry Ainley High School. He will also be remembered for his important contribution to Canadian education as co-author of the History textbooks: Forging a Destiny, One World, Global Forces of the 20th Century and Century of Change. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Canadian Lung Association.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
