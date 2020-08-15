|
|
E. ANN KELLY (née Kennedy) February 13,1930 - August 6, 2020 J. MURRAY KELLY December 10, 1926 - August 6, 2020 Ann and Murray passed away peacefully surrounded by family and an abundance of love in London, ON. Married for 66 years, their deep love for each other and zest for life spread much joy to their family and many friends. Beloved parents to Janet (Brian) Cram, Margo, Sheila and Stephen (Yvonne) Kelly. Exceptional grandparents to Natalie and Danielle Cram, Sam, Henry and Kate Levitt. Great-grandparents to Jacob Manklow. Daughter of Grace (nee Bayly) and Ted Kennedy, son of Marion (nee Sullivan) and Harry Kelly. Ann leaves her adored sister Mary Thomson (Mark Lowenstine) and was predeceased by brother Tom Kennedy. Murray leaves his cherished sister Gwynn Meden and was predeceased by sister Joanne Thomson. Ann was known for her remarkable kindness, terrific sense of humour and unwavering support of family and friends. After graduating in English Literature from UWO as a young mother, she dedicated herself to improving the lives of others. She sat on the Boards of the Boys & Girls Club of London, the Vanier Institute of the Family, and Foundation London, and co-founded the Neighbourhood Centre for low-income mothers. She loved tennis, skiing and swimming. Murray loved golfing, curling, bridge and above all, music. He played the saxophone for 70 years and said playing music with others was like "living in a dream world." After a Business degree at Western he started Murray Kelly Printing. A progressive thinker, he introduced a four-day work week and profit sharing with his employees. But Murray's biggest achievement was marrying Ann and having four children. He built them skating rinks, go-carts, and played riotous games. Murray never lost his inner child and taught us all to have fun. Donations in their memory can be made to the Boys & Girls Club of London. May the wind always be at your back. Rest in peace. We love you.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020