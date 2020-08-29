You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

E. Marshall POLLOCK
1938 - 2020
E. MARSHALL POLLOCK, Q.C. 1938 - 2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Marshall Pollock. Son of the late Same and Betty Pollock; predeceased by his brother, Alec. Cherished husband of Helen Foss-Pollock, dear father to the late Charles (Barbra), Andrew (Wendy), Erin (Nigel), John and Sarah Foss. Uncle of James Pollock (Pablo). Grandfather of Logan, Maddie, Zack, Deven, Darcy, Kyla, Jacob, Sammy, Adrianna, Addison, Nathan and J.J. Please refer to Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel for information.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
