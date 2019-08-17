|
EARL VAN SLYKE'Van" March 16 1921 - August 7 2019 Van was born in Durham Ontario and raised in nearby Hanover...the third in a family of nine boys. He served honourably as a gunner in the Royal Canadian Artillery during the Second World War and fought in North Africa, Italy and was especially proud of his role in the liberation of Holland. Following the war Van moved to Toronto where he married, raised his family, had a successful career in sales and pursued a lifelong passion for golf. He was predeceased by his wife Sheila and is survived by his children Wendy (Terry), Leslie (Danny) and Chris...grandsons Mike (Jaimee), Peter (Meghan), Alex, great-granddaughter Hannah and his special nieces and nephews Allan, Paul, Jennifer and Diane. Special thanks to the nursing staff at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre and Dr Deb Selby for their exceptional care in Van's final months. Thank you for your service soldier.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019