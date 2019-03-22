|
ED APPELTON On Friday, March 15, 2019 in Florida. Beloved husband of Rhoda. Devoted father of Stephanie Appelton, David Appelton and fiance Dorothy Kubow. Loving son of the late Max and Rae Appelton. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Beth Torah Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 2550 Sixteenth Side Road, King City. Memorial donations may be made to Ed Appelton Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416- 780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019