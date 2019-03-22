You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
ED APPELTON On Friday, March 15, 2019 in Florida. Beloved husband of Rhoda. Devoted father of Stephanie Appelton, David Appelton and fiance Dorothy Kubow. Loving son of the late Max and Rae Appelton. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Beth Torah Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 2550 Sixteenth Side Road, King City. Memorial donations may be made to Ed Appelton Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416- 780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019
