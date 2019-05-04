EDGAR NELSON RHODES 'Ned' October 6, 1936 - April 30, 2019 Peacefully at home with his beloved wife of 60 years, Liz, at his side. Cherished father of Ian (Beverley Armitage), Chris (Patricia) and Julia. Predeceased by his son-in-law, Jeoffrey Bull. Proud grandfather of Patrick, Michelle, Emily, Michael and Charlotte. Ned was a natural leader, mentor and friend to many, both as a partner in Rhodes Real Estate and through his work in the community with Ashbury College, the Perley and Rideau Veterans Health Centre, the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, the YMCA - YWCA, and many other local organizations. Ned was an avid downhill skier and keen fly fisherman. But he was most happy being with Liz at their cabin in the Gatineau hills and their cottage on Lake Rosseau. At both locations he passed his afternoons happily cutting fields on his tractor, a most prized possession. The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Aldridge, Rosa Robello, Meghan Brown, Laura Smith, and the Carefor staff for their dedication, professionalism, and thoughtful demeanour in caring for Ned over the past five months. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Church on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. 125 MacKay St. Ottawa, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice Care Ottawa - The May Court Hospice. Contact Lesley Doucette: (613) 260-2906 extension 222 or [email protected] Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019