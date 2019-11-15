You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ First United Church
1700 Mazo Crescent
Mississauga, ON
EDGAR PERCE BROMLEY Passed away at The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the age of 86. Loving long-term partner of Doreen Lowbridge. Predeceased by spouse, Elayne Boden (1995). Beloved father of Donna (Alan) Green, and Sandra (Peter) Howe. Cherished grandfather of Sarah and Abigail. Dear brother of Betty Jane (Tom) Travis, and brother-in-law of Bruce (Barb) Boden. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Sunday, November 17 from 3-6 p.m. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Christ First United Church (1700 Mazo Crescent, Mississauga) on Monday, November 18 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Ed to The Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019
