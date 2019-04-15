EDGAR R. GOLDSTEIN On Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, at the age of eighty- seven. Edgar was born on October 18, 1931 in Montreal, to Caesar and Rose Goldstein. He had the privilege of creating two families: he married Audrey Lowitz in 1954 and had three children, Tara, Richard and Carl; he married Louise Roskies in 1994 and became a step- father to Jennifer and Jaime. Edgar will be sorely missed by his wife Louise; his children and their spouses, Tara and Margot, Richard and Cindy, Carl and Susie, Jennifer, Jaime and Kelley; his grandchildren, Melissa and Michael, Jake, Julian, Evyn- Rose, Gabriel, Aviva and Guy, Ben and Michal, Liam, and Aidan; his great- grandchildren, Orie, Yahli and Aviya; brother and sister-in- law, Marc and Ellen; and by his nieces and nephews, Andrew, Erin, Rob, and Jodi, and great-nieces and great- nephews, Lea, Ethan, Alex, and Emily. Edgar was a pharmacist in the Oncology Department at the Jewish General Hospital where he was well-known and loved for his compassion, care and expertise. He enjoyed playing tennis, loved music, and spending time with friends and family, and travelling. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean- Talon St. W., Montreal, on Monday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. Burial at the Beit Abraham Congregation Section, Kehal Israel Cemetery, D.D.O. Shiva at his home in Montreal, continuing in Toronto at 411 Cranbrooke Ave. on Thursday from 1:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Contributions in Edgar's memory may be made to the Palliative Care Unit or to the Cancer Research Department c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019