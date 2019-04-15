You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Paperman & Sons
3888 Jean- Talon St. W.
Montreal, ON
EDGAR R. GOLDSTEIN On Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, at the age of eighty- seven. Edgar was born on October 18, 1931 in Montreal, to Caesar and Rose Goldstein. He had the privilege of creating two families: he married Audrey Lowitz in 1954 and had three children, Tara, Richard and Carl; he married Louise Roskies in 1994 and became a step- father to Jennifer and Jaime. Edgar will be sorely missed by his wife Louise; his children and their spouses, Tara and Margot, Richard and Cindy, Carl and Susie, Jennifer, Jaime and Kelley; his grandchildren, Melissa and Michael, Jake, Julian, Evyn- Rose, Gabriel, Aviva and Guy, Ben and Michal, Liam, and Aidan; his great- grandchildren, Orie, Yahli and Aviya; brother and sister-in- law, Marc and Ellen; and by his nieces and nephews, Andrew, Erin, Rob, and Jodi, and great-nieces and great- nephews, Lea, Ethan, Alex, and Emily. Edgar was a pharmacist in the Oncology Department at the Jewish General Hospital where he was well-known and loved for his compassion, care and expertise. He enjoyed playing tennis, loved music, and spending time with friends and family, and travelling. Funeral service from Paperman & Sons, 3888 Jean- Talon St. W., Montreal, on Monday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. Burial at the Beit Abraham Congregation Section, Kehal Israel Cemetery, D.D.O. Shiva at his home in Montreal, continuing in Toronto at 411 Cranbrooke Ave. on Thursday from 1:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Contributions in Edgar's memory may be made to the Palliative Care Unit or to the Cancer Research Department c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019
