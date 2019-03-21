EDISON McINNES TROTT (Ed) Born in Vancouver January 26, 1917, died in Ottawa March 16, 2019. Son of Alfred Trott and Edna Maud (neé Rundle). Edison was predeceased by his siblings, Jack, Harry, Bill, Julie and his twin brother Doug (Maggie). Predeceased by his wife, Ellen Joyce (Joy) Trott in 2014. Father of Susan Lafleur (predeceased) and grandfather to her sons Benjamin (predeceased - Patrice) and Adrian (Libby), great grandfather to Gabriel and Dylan, Noah and Eloise, Australia. Father of Christopher (Lindsay), Australia, and grandfather to their daughters Alexandra (Ally), Vancouver and Tallulah, Australia. Father of Trevor (Susie), Calgary. Favourite uncle to many nieces and nephews across Canada. Belovèd patriarchal figure to many children he met. Special thanks to his friend Laurie and the attentive staff at Thorncliffe Place, Bells Corners, for love and laughter during his residence there. They remember he said: 'I will close my eyes and open my heart.' Ed and Joy would be the first to raise a gin and tonic to his extraordinary life shared with so many. He was raised in Portage La Prairie and Winnipeg. During WW II he initially joined the army then transferred to the RCAF (mid- upper and tail gunner). He completed his degree in agriculture and mathematics at the University of Manitoba, then moved to Ottawa, built a house at Crystal Bay where he and Joy raised Susan, Christopher and Trevor right on the Ottawa River. Everyone will remember his subsequent remodelling of Cooper Street and design and building of and 'the round house' immediately west of Ottawa. He had long career with the Federal Civil Service in Ottawa, retiring after thirty- five years. He and Joy travelled regularly to visit family in England, Canada, and Australia. Their mutual commitment to travel took them to Germany, Sweden, Russia, the Ukraine, Hawaii, the far east including China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. His was an adventurous life, lived to the full, with zest, excitement, and most of all love. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2019