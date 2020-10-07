You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Edith Ann OAKES-BOIVIN
EDITH ANN OAKES-BOIVIN July 26, 1930 - September 29, 2020 It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of our amazing and beautiful Mother, Edith Ann Oakes-Boivin (née Oakes), at the young age of 90. Born in Westmount, Quebec. Predeceased by her parents, George Oakes, Edith Boucher and her husband, Lieutenant-Colonel Jean Boivin. She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Oakes-Boivin (Captain François Vigneault (Retired)) and Kelley Boivin (Claude Gadoury, Eng), her brother George Oakes, her brother-in-law Serge Boivin, sisters-in-law, Dr Marie Boivin, Lise Boivin Caron and Cécile Boivin Richards, and her many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private burial will take place at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood Cemetery at Ottawa. A celebration of her life will be held in her honour at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
