EDITH BAXTER Family matriarch and die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan, Edith Baxter passed away on November 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family. Born Edith Newman in Usti nad Labem, in the former Czechoslovakia, on December 30, 1927, Edith spent her youth in England before coming to Canada at the end of WWII with her husband, William, her parents, and sister. Emotionally she never recovered from the loss of her son, Timothy (1994), but her commitment to family and tradition, her fierce loyalty and love, as well as her quiet strength, are all part of the legacy she leaves to those left to mourn. This includes her beloved daughter, Wendy McClung and son-in-law, David; daughter-in-law, Kathy Baxter; her grandchildren, Michael Baxter (Jill), Amy Wilkinson (Craig), Emily McClung (Jim), Caitlin McClung (Dave) and Mitchell McClung. But her greatest legacy might just be her eight great-grandchildren: Timothy, William, Christopher, Sabine, Jackson, Maeve, Beatrice and Henry. Together with William, Edith founded Baxter Publications, which over the last 70 years evolved into a most trusted media company in Canada. Well-respected in the industry, her work afforded her the opportunity to travel the world. This along with her voracious appetite for current events and politics kept her mind sharp and her wit on point right up until her final days. Many will feel her loss including her cherished extended family and close friends, the staff of Baxter Media and her travel industry colleagues. The family wishes to thank MaryAnn, Marilou and Eva - along with all her wonderful caregivers - for the incredible care and compassion they provided Edith over the last couple of years. In addition to her son, Edith was predeceased by her husband, William (2004); beloved parents, Gertrude Baumann (1973) and William Newman (1974); and her sister, Melita (1996). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Edith's name be made to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation. Gifts can be made by calling (416) 864.5000 or online at www.stmichaelsfoundation.com/donate
. A Service is scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. Details, including a virtual option to attend, can be found on the Turner & Porter website - www.turnerporter.ca/memorials
.