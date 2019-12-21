You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
EDITH BETHLENDY Edith Bethlendy died December 1, 2019. She leaves behind her daughter Bea, son-in- law Robert Ozero, granddaughters Tara (Kurt) McIntee and Victoria (Craig) Robertson, great- grandchildren Marina, Keira, Clara, Pierce, and relatives and friends in Europe, Canada and the U.S. She was born in Budapest, Hungary where she studied medicine until she was forced to quit during the communist era. She and her husband, George left Hungary during the 1956 revolution, and settled in Canada, where she worked in the laboratory at Chedoke Hospital in Hamilton. She was a devoted and supportive wife and mother. According to her wishes, cremation will be followed by a private interment at the Conservatory in Mount Pleasant Cemetery (Toronto).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
