EDITH JANE ROBBINS (née Stares) March 3, 1925 - June 29, 2019 Ottawa Ontario Born in Hamilton, long time resident of Burlington, Jane loved entertaining, books, music, bridge, curling, golf, the Lake of Bays cottage and traveled much of the world with husband, Bill (d. 2004), to whom she was married for 55 years. Most of all she loved her family. Mum leaves children: Nancy Williams (Doug), Pat Cattran, Judy Boudreau and Sam Robbins (Carol). Grandmother to Ben and Joe Williams, Charlie, Jamie and Mike Cattran, Paul and Emily Boudreau and Hannah and Salem Robbins, Great-grandmother to Gavin and Tatum Cattran (Charlie and Meeka), Eddy Cattran (Jamie and Gabby) and Quinn Williams (Ben and Kelly). With respect for her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place, a family gathering will take place in the future. Many thanks to the staff at Amica Westboro Park, for their kindness to our mother. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to a food bank or charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019