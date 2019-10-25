You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
More Obituaries for Edith KANTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith KANTER

Edith KANTER Obituary
EDITH KANTER On Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Baycrest Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Ben Kanter. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Enid (Slack), Jeff and Sherri (Gennis), and Michael and Karen (Robbins). Dear sister and sister-in-law of Annette and the late Albert Rapoport and the late Max, Sam, Carl Rapoport, and the late Ethel Rotberg. Devoted Bubbie of Matt (Joanna), Deborah, Dan (Yael), Jonah (Emily), Jacob, Nathan, Gabe, and great- grandmother of Zackary, Layla, Lennon, Max, and Joshua. Edith will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers Jiasmin, May, and Imelda. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. For shiva details please visit www.benjamins.ca. Memorial donations may be made to Baycrest Foundation 416-785-2875 or Na'Amat Canada 416-636-5425.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019
