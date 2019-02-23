You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Anglican Church
12 Blair Rd.
Cambridge, ON
EDITH MARY HALPENNY (Nèe Salvatori) March 23, 1938 - January 19, 2019 Peacefully, at the Brantford General Hospital, with her loving husband of 47 years, Bill, at her side. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Bill Jr., and Aileen, and grandmother of Allysa. Sister of the late Nelda, and survived by siblings Leonard, Eileen and Tony, as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces. Edie was noted for her selflessness, fashion sense and modesty, traits that inspired both friends and customers in the retail environment in which she excelled. At home, she was the consummate chatelaine, entertaining her beloved friends and family. Dinner guests often requested, and many still have, copies of Edie's special recipes. A family service will be held at Trinity Anglican Church, 12 Blair Rd., Cambridge, on Saturday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m. Please contact a family member if you wish to join us at that time. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019
