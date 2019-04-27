You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kendrick Funeral Home
Kingsville, ON
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kendrick Funeral Home
Kingsville, ON
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Epworth United Church
Kingsville, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edithe LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edithe Katherine LEWIS


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edithe Katherine LEWIS Obituary
EDITHE KATHERINE LEWIS (née McGeachy) September 6, 1922 - April 25, 2019 Edithe, our mother passed away April 25, 2019 surrounded by close family. Edithe was born in Chatham, ON Sep 6, 1922 daughter of John and Agnes (Wilson) McGeachy. Beloved wife of Alexander Jr Lewis for 65 years, Loving mother of Bonnie Eileen (d. 2015) (Paul) Carter, Rebecca Ashworth, Doug (Susan) Lewis, Brian (Kelly) Lewis; Cherished Grandmother of Melissa, Sean, Rene', Annie, Meagan, Victoria(Tori), Carson, Hayley; Proud Great-Grandmother of Dannika, Joshua, Emilee, and Max. Sister of Neil McGeachy (d. 2003) (Jane), and aunt to their three children Lynn, Scott, and Susan and their families. Sister in law of the late Jack Lewis (d. 2014) (Margaret d. 2016) and aunt to their four children Brad (Eva), Kim (Helen), Mary Beth (Ed), Tom (Terri), and sister in law of the late Mary Elizabeth Lewis (d. 1999). Edithe was a graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto (1943), and received an M. A. from the University of Michigan in 1947. She taught at Kingsville High School, Mount Royal College (Calgary, AB), and Chatham Collegiate as well as Bathurst Heights Collegiate. Later she taught French at Kingsville Public School. An active member of Epworth United Church, a lifetime member of the Epworth UCW, and a member of the Stephen Ministry. The Lewis Family will receive family and friends at the Kendrick Funeral Home in Kingsville on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with visitation from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., with a service of celebration starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Epworth United Church, Kingsville. Interment to follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Kingsville. If desired, Edithe's memory may be honoured via donations to Victoria University 150 Charles St W, Toronto, Ont M5S 1K9 or Epworth United Church Memorial Fund. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.Kendrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.