EDITHE KATHERINE LEWIS (née McGeachy) September 6, 1922 - April 25, 2019 Edithe, our mother passed away April 25, 2019 surrounded by close family. Edithe was born in Chatham, ON Sep 6, 1922 daughter of John and Agnes (Wilson) McGeachy. Beloved wife of Alexander Jr Lewis for 65 years, Loving mother of Bonnie Eileen (d. 2015) (Paul) Carter, Rebecca Ashworth, Doug (Susan) Lewis, Brian (Kelly) Lewis; Cherished Grandmother of Melissa, Sean, Rene', Annie, Meagan, Victoria(Tori), Carson, Hayley; Proud Great-Grandmother of Dannika, Joshua, Emilee, and Max. Sister of Neil McGeachy (d. 2003) (Jane), and aunt to their three children Lynn, Scott, and Susan and their families. Sister in law of the late Jack Lewis (d. 2014) (Margaret d. 2016) and aunt to their four children Brad (Eva), Kim (Helen), Mary Beth (Ed), Tom (Terri), and sister in law of the late Mary Elizabeth Lewis (d. 1999). Edithe was a graduate of Victoria College, University of Toronto (1943), and received an M. A. from the University of Michigan in 1947. She taught at Kingsville High School, Mount Royal College (Calgary, AB), and Chatham Collegiate as well as Bathurst Heights Collegiate. Later she taught French at Kingsville Public School. An active member of Epworth United Church, a lifetime member of the Epworth UCW, and a member of the Stephen Ministry. The Lewis Family will receive family and friends at the Kendrick Funeral Home in Kingsville on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with visitation from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., with a service of celebration starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Epworth United Church, Kingsville. Interment to follow at Greenhill Cemetery, Kingsville. If desired, Edithe's memory may be honoured via donations to Victoria University 150 Charles St W, Toronto, Ont M5S 1K9 or Epworth United Church Memorial Fund. Online messages of condolence can be left at www.Kendrickfuneralhome.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019