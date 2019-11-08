|
EDNA "TED" HOBSON (nee Kirk) Tireless volunteer, former president of ACW (Anglican Church Women), WWII munitions worker, war bride, crossword puzzle enthusiast, NASCAR fan, and general mover and shaker who amazed and ran circles around all those who knew her, passed peacefully with her terrific care team at Orchard Villa Long Term Care in Pickering on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late George Earnest 'Ernie.' Cherished daughter of the late Fred Kirk and wife, Marie (nee Whittaker). Loving mother of Stuart Hobson and Daphne FitzGerald (Brian). Nana to Casey FitzGerald (Chris Steers), Kevin FitzGerald (Elizabeth) and Simon FitzGerald. Super-Nana to Thomas FitzGerald and honorary grandmother to countless more. Ted had a remarkable life filled with good friends, good stories and good cups of tea. A Celebration of Ted's life will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at two o'clock at Christ Church Deer Park, 1570 Yonge Street (NW corner of Yonge & Heath). In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada in memory of her late son-in-law, Brian FitzGerald or The Hospital for Sick Children would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019