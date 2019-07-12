EDNA VIOLA ANDERSON (née Falkner) Passed peacefully in her 97th year at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Derek H. Anderson (2003). Loving mother of Norman Franks, Liz Anderson-Peacock and Carrie Anderson. Cherished grandmother of Crystal, Jenny, Andrea, Chris, and great grandmother of five. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and long-time friends. Born in Thorold, ON. Edna was a very accomplished pianist having studied at The Royal Conservatory of Music. She was best known in the Barrie area as the Simcoe Centre Member of Parliament from 1988-93. She was a co-founder of the Barrie May Court Club. Being a proud Camp Tanamakoon camper and counselor gave her a life long love of the outdoors. The family wishes to acknowledge the loving and exceptional care provided to Edna by the staff at The Mill Creek Care Centre. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. when we celebrate Edna's life in the Chapel. Following the service, guests are invited to remain for a reception luncheon in the Lounge before the family proceeds to the interment at St. Thomas Anglican Church Cemetery in Shanty Bay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Barrie May Court Club or St. Thomas Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 12 to July 16, 2019