EDUARDO CAVALCANTE Eduardo Cavalcante, beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at the Trillium Health Centre on the evening of Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 74. He found joy and comfort in the simple pleasures of life, and was nurtured by his lifelong love for History, Geography, Mathematics and Science. He will be deeply missed by family and friends, and will be remembered for his passion for storytelling. Eduardo is survived by his two daughters, Elisabeth and Annelise.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2019
