|
|
DR. EDWARD ALBERT ROEMMELE"Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth... Dr. Edward Albert Roemmele passed away peacefully at his home at age 96 on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Windsor, Ontario, surrounded by loving family members. Ed was born in Steveville, Alberta on September 28, 1923 and, while he was still a baby in a family of 5 children, moved to Windsor where he lived the remainder of his life. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Edna, and in 1986 by his first wife, Anne Steele Roemmele. He is survived by his current wife, Jean Isobel Roemmele, and by his daughters Beth (Harold Hemstad) and Susan (Terry Peach) and their children, Megan (Ian Haessler), Andrew and Katie (Iain Lounsbury) and great-granddaughter, Lachlyn Haessler. He is also survived by stepdaughters, Anne (Matt Keeley), Pam (Randy Leavitt), and Joan (Shane Ostrom); grandchildren Jenny (Matt), David (Kelly), Kristy (Scott), Shari (Travis), Allie and Julie; and by great-grandchildren Edi, Wells and Carly. Ed was predeceased by his siblings, Ivan, Phyllis, Fred and Lois. Ed attended King George Public School and Walkerville Collegiate (where he was Head of Cadets and quarterback of the football team), but his education was interrupted by WWII. As soon as he was 18, he enlisted with the RAF and became a Spitfire and Mustang pilot. Ed loved to tell stories about the war, but the tales he told were more often of the friendships and hijinks of young men rather than of the horrors of war. He came home from the war determined to become a doctor and help people. He attended University of Western Ontario, part of a special class of veterans known as Meds '50. The Med students at 'Anatomy Table One' became lifelong best friends and golfing buddies. Though dispersed through Ontario, family vacations, regular golf games and parties kept them close. He practised medicine in Windsor as a Family Doctor, Physician and Surgeon for over 50 years. He was doctor to many generations of families - in fact, the grandchildren are sure he delivered half of Windsor! He established the Chronic Care unit at Hotel Dieu Hospital, was Chief of Staff at Hotel Dieu, oversaw the transformation of the nurses' residence into doctors' offices, was president of Windsor Medical, president of PSI (Physicians Services Incorporated) - an Ontario-wide precursor to OHIP. He was recognized as a life member by the Ontario Medical Association and by the Canadian Medical Association. In addition to his medical accomplishments, Ed found time to be on the Board of Windsor Symphony, was an elder at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, a bowler, curler and life member of Essex Golf and Country Club. But Ed's greatest source of pride was his family. He was a role model to his children and grandchildren, showing them through example the values of duty, decency, reliability, honour, dignity, respect, integrity and care. Ed loved to host family dinners at which he would hold court and tell stories. He took great pride in his family, and especially enjoyed following the achievements of his many grandchildren. Special thanks go to the staff at Amica Riverside, the healthcare professionals and the many family members who rallied to care for Ed during his final days. Donations in Ed's memory can be made to his favourite charity Medecins sans Frontiers (Doctors without Borders) at http://www.doctorswithoutborders.ca . Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral was held at the Walter D. Kelly Life Celebration Centre. The funeral service will be available to watch on the funeral home website and condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.walterdkellyfuneralhome.com . ...put out my hand and touched the face of God."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020