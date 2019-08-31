|
|
EDWARD CARSON STEWART Edward Carson Stewart, 81, of Cambridge, Ontario died peacefully on Friday August 16, 2019, at St. Andrew's Terrace in Cambridge, Ontario. Born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario on March 6, 1938, son of Isla Marie (Woods) and Carson Stewart. By the age of 13, Ed was the primary caretaker of his family after his father's stroke, which may be what sparked a lifetime of generosity in him. Ed graduated from Central Secondary School in Hamilton and then went on to become a Chartered Accountant in 1963, working for McDonald Currie (later renamed Coopers & Lybrand), where he became the tax partner and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario. After retiring from C&L, Ed gave back to local charities including Mississauga Meals-on-wheels, Cambridge Hospital and its Foundation and preparing tax returns for anyone in need of the help. Ed will be fondly remembered for how he lived his very full and rich life. He was a world traveler who not only loved to take in the scenery but also experience the local culture and cuisine. He loved to golf, curl, sail, fish, follow the stock market, and cheer on his local sports teams (go Blue Jays!) and of course his cultivation of fine dining experiences! Ed also enjoyed the little things in life - especially games, including, endless crossword puzzles, mahjong, poker, bridge and snooker with his neighbours, reading, playing with the family's many pets, feeding the birds, and exploring backroads on his many North American road trips and BC fishing trips...long before GPS.Ed is survived by his wife of 59 years, Winifred (Evans) and their four children, Paul Edward, Carol Ann, Julie Lynne and Nancy Louise; his daughter-in-law, Michele, and sons-in-law, Tim, Phil and Fraser; his brother, William (Bill) Stewart and wife, Norma, and Bill's children, Brenda Howard and David; and his 7 grandchildren, Rachel, Tori, Annie, Laura, Ben, Calum and Alice. Ed was an extremely generous and giving man, devoted to his family whom he loved, supported and proudly rejoiced in their successes. Ed's greatest legacy is his family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ed's family between the hours of noon and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Idea Exchange (former Post Office) in Cambridge at 12 Water Street South for a celebration of life. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Cambridge Hospital Foundation, in Cambridge, Ontario.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019