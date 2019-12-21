|
EDWARD COMYN TURNER 'Ted' 1919 - 2019 Of Hamilton and later Burlington, died peacefully at Sunnybrook Veterans Centre on Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by his daughters, just five days after his 100th birthday. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee McDougall) for 66 years, who predeceased him in 2015. Loving and devoted father of Jane, Sara (John Philp) and Mary (Ron Bob). Ted will be sadly missed by his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ted is survived by his dear sister Kathryn Evans. The family deeply appreciates the excellent care dad received at K2E wing of Sunnybrook where dad spent his final months. Cremation has taken place and interment will be at a later date. Ted was a quiet, gentle and loyal man who fulfilled his duties to his country, his family and his faith. He was a WW II veteran. He loved a good practical joke which he both perpetrated and received with humour. He was the epitome of a gentleman, courteous, kind and considerate of the wellbeing of others. He lived a long time and saw the world change in so many ways however, adapted at each stage of life with grace and the occasional crustiness. He loved unconditionally and was loved in return. We will miss him immensely. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019