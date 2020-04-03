|
EDWARD GEORGE PACE Passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 83. Beloved husband to Linda. Loving father of Jason, Graham (Bessy) and Stefanie (Michael). Dear grandfather of Carleigh, Alexa, Joanna and Edward. Edward enjoyed a long and fulfilling career operating a privately owned parking and retail management company. He was actively involved in the business until early March 2020. The funeral which took place on Monday, March 30, 2020, was limited to close family due to Covid-19. A memorial for Edward will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Edward be directed to donate.sunnybrook.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020