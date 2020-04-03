You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward PACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward George PACE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward George PACE Obituary
EDWARD GEORGE PACE Passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 83. Beloved husband to Linda. Loving father of Jason, Graham (Bessy) and Stefanie (Michael). Dear grandfather of Carleigh, Alexa, Joanna and Edward. Edward enjoyed a long and fulfilling career operating a privately owned parking and retail management company. He was actively involved in the business until early March 2020. The funeral which took place on Monday, March 30, 2020, was limited to close family due to Covid-19. A memorial for Edward will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Edward be directed to donate.sunnybrook.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -