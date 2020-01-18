|
EDWARD HAROLD HUMPHREYS Edward (Ted) Harold Humphreys passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019, in Saanichton, B.C. Ted was predeceased by his wife Ruth (nee McKinney) of 58 years. He is survived by his four children: Curry (Chuck Gaviller), Gavin (Sylvie Cloutier), Brian (Roxanna Humphreys) and Beth (Stephen Fernandez); his four grandchildren: Lorysa (Aaron Lansdowne), Emma (Nathan Jasenn), William and Alexander; and his three great-grandchildren (Quinn, Liam and Lily Ruth). Ted was born in York, Ontario on February 20, 1932 to Ethel and Ewart Humphreys. He put himself through university by selling nursery stock, of which he was immensely proud. He graduated from the Ontario Agricultural College in 1955, and began his lifelong career in education teaching Physics at Brampton High School. Always searching for that new challenge, Ted, Ruth and Curry moved to Nigeria in 1962 where he worked for a year on a CIDA aid project. Ted went on to complete his Doctorate of Education at the University of Toronto. In 1967, he was one of the original faculty hired by the newly formed Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE), where he would conduct research and train graduate students for the next 25 years. Ted had a lifelong passion for politics and improving the lives of those in need. He was elected to the Peel County Board of Education four times serving two terms as Chair of the Board, and to the Simcoe Board of Education where he also served as Chair. He was a staunch supporter of the New Democratic Party, for which he would run as a candidate both federally and provincially. Ted retired from OISE in 1991, eventually moving with Ruth to North Saanich, B.C., where they generously supported social responsibility and environmental causes. Ted and Ruth found a profound sense of community in the First Unitarian Church of Victoria where he served on the Board of Trustees and the Social Responsibility committee. Ted consistently kept up-to-date on current affairs through daily reading of his beloved Globe & Mail. The family is indebted to Amica Beechwood Village in Sidney, B.C., for their patient and understanding care of Dad, particularly during his final year, and to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit for their attention and support during Dad's final days. A celebration of Ted's life will be held on January 25, 2020 at the First Unitarian Church of Victoria, 5575 W Saanich Rd, Victoria, BC V9E 2G1. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the church (https://victoriaunitarian.ca/ ) on Ted's behalf would be sincerely appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020