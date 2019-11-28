|
|
EDWARD HILLIS (Ted) Meaford, Ontario November 22, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Edward Hillis, beloved husband of Margaret, of Calgary, AB, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Besides his loving wife, Edward is survived by his sister, seven children, fifteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Edward's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. A tree will be planted in living memory of Edward Hillis.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019