Edward John HAMBLEY
EDWARD JOHN HAMBLEY (University of Toronto Schools class of '54, UofT Meds '60) July 25, 1936 - October 23, 2020 After a beautiful afternoon on his back deck, John died in the comfort of his home with his daughter at his side. Only child of Mervyn and Leonia Hambley, he was predeceased by his wife, Dr. Joyce Barrett. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Adam Mabee) and Elizabeth, and his granddaughters, Emma and Lillian Mabee. He will be deeply missed by his chosen daughters: Nancy Benjamin, Ruby Taylor, Donna Galloway, Amanda, Sarah and Katrina Kilby, and Melody Thomas and their families. A Peterborough resident for 50 years, he will be remembered as an urologist, and an avid recreational skier, cyclist, curler, and bridge player. The family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to Dr. John Beamish and the Peterborough Palliative care team for their help and support in making John's final days exactly what he wanted. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Peterborough Hospice or to the Palliative Care Unit at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. There will be no celebration of life service at this time. A private family interment has taken place at Little Lake Cemetery in Peterborough.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
