|
|
EDWARD KINGSTONE M.D., F.R.C.P.C., F.A.P.A. "Eddie" Devoted husband of Barbara (Woods), brother and best friend of Danny (Hadassah), adoring father of Heidi and Jonathan (Dana), worshipping grandfather of Rachel, the joy of his life, and caring psychiatrist who saw patients until weeks before his passing on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ed's remarkable life centred around a long, happy marriage, family who loved him, and a professional calling he was too good at to give up. He embodied the good he unfailingly saw in others and was as kind at heart as he was brilliant of mind. A polymath and war historian, his passions included opera, sports, literature, current affairs and the latest tech. With a loved one to squeeze, a patient to care for, and a good book to read, Ed had achieved all he wanted. Highlights of Ed's distinguished career include: Editor of the McGill Daily; Associate Professor at The Allan Memorial Institute in Montreal; Chairs of the Psychiatry Departments at both Sunnybrook Hospital and McMaster University; Vice Provost of Health Sciences and Full Professor at the University of Toronto; St. Michael's Hospital Staff Psychiatrist; 18-year tenure as Editor of the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry; Ontario Review Board. Special thanks to Sunnybrook and St. Michael's for the care Ed received. A celebration of Dr. Kingstone's magnificent life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a fund to help others continue his life's work in psychiatry will be set up in his name. Details to come. Ed is loved and missed. The world is a better place because of him.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020