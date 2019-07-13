|
DR. EDWARD LEVINSON Dr. Edward Levinson, born February 9, 1925, died July 10, 2019, son of Harry Judah and Bertha Levinson (Echenberg) of Montreal. A great man, patriarch and humble source of advice for many. He served as navigator in the RCAF, World War II, graduated McGill University as MD '53. Highly regarded in adult psychiatry, his work with children, and Holocaust survivors. He held many positions: at McGill University Medical School, and as Clinical Chief of Psychiatry, Jewish General Hospital. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Lorraine (Engel); their children, Yehuda, Sara, Seth, Risa and Beth; 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to The Jewish Public Library (Montreal) or Princess Margaret Hospital (Toronto).
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019