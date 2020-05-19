|
|
EDWARD O'BRIEN July 17, 1934 - May 15, 2020 It is with sadness that his spouse, Rasma Suchovs and extended family, announce the passing of Edward. Family wishes to acknowledge the many years of friendship and support of William (Bill) and Catherine Dunlop. Edward was a proud and devout Mason serving as Past Worshipful Master with Ashlar St. Clair Lodge No. 247 in Toronto. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to everyone at Kristus Darzs Latvian Home for their outstanding care and compassion. Cremation has taken place.A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Those wishing to make a donation in Edward's memory, may do so to Camp Saulaine (www.saulaine.com) c/o St. John's Latvian Lutheran Church in Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 19 to May 23, 2020