Edward OVERTON
EDWARD OVERTON On Monday, October 19, 2020. Ted Overton, beloved husband of Julia Gluck. Loving father and father-in- law of Ted, Tim and Jia, Sean, and Jess and Ayelet. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Will and Marg Overton. Proud 'Zed' of Nathaniel and Devon. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Nell Gluck Memorial Fund c/o Hillel Lodge, Ottawa 613-728-3900 or Parkinson Canada 416-227-9700.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
