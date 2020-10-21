EDWARD OVERTON On Monday, October 19, 2020. Ted Overton, beloved husband of Julia Gluck. Loving father and father-in- law of Ted, Tim and Jia, Sean, and Jess and Ayelet. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Will and Marg Overton. Proud 'Zed' of Nathaniel and Devon. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Nell Gluck Memorial Fund c/o Hillel Lodge, Ottawa 613-728-3900 or Parkinson Canada 416-227-9700.



