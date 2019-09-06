You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward ALBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Robert ALBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Robert ALBERT Obituary
EDWARD ROBERT ALBERT "Eddie" 1921-2019 We regretfully announce that Eddie passed away peacefully on September 4th in the Salmon Arm Hospital at the age of 98. He is survived by his loving wife Zoe; two stepsons Robert (Annie) of St Petersburg, Florida and Bruce (Carol) of Surrey, BC; 8 grandchildren Sean (Nicole) of Prince Rupert BC, Suzanne of Vancouver, BC, Roy, Mitchell of Rossland, BC, Jacqueline (Kyle) of Cumberland, BC, Danielle of Chilliwack, BC, Carrie (Doug) of Sardis, BC and Paige of Vancouver, BC; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is predeceased by his parents August and Amelia, brother Dan, two sisters Elsie and Sarah his daughter Barbara and two nephews David and Don Wolfe. There will be no service by request. Donations in Eddie's memory, if desired, can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc). Share memories and condolences online through Eddie's obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.