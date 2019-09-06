|
EDWARD ROBERT ALBERT "Eddie" 1921-2019 We regretfully announce that Eddie passed away peacefully on September 4th in the Salmon Arm Hospital at the age of 98. He is survived by his loving wife Zoe; two stepsons Robert (Annie) of St Petersburg, Florida and Bruce (Carol) of Surrey, BC; 8 grandchildren Sean (Nicole) of Prince Rupert BC, Suzanne of Vancouver, BC, Roy, Mitchell of Rossland, BC, Jacqueline (Kyle) of Cumberland, BC, Danielle of Chilliwack, BC, Carrie (Doug) of Sardis, BC and Paige of Vancouver, BC; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is predeceased by his parents August and Amelia, brother Dan, two sisters Elsie and Sarah his daughter Barbara and two nephews David and Don Wolfe. There will be no service by request. Donations in Eddie's memory, if desired, can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc). Share memories and condolences online through Eddie's obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019