EDWARD RYCKMAN ALEXANDER (Ted) January 17, 1932 -- November 29, 2019 It is with immense sadness that we announce Ted's death on November 29, 2019. He spent his last days in the loving care of Agape Hospice in Calgary, surrounded by family. Having said his goodbyes to his wife, three children and nine grandchildren, he was ready to leave us all. To the end his mind was crystal clear and his wit ever present. Ted was born in Montreal, son of Helen (nee Parker) and Edward Ryckman Alexander Sr. and older brother to Elizabeth Brierley (nee Alexander). He was educated at Rosyln Elementary School, Westmount High School, and Philips Exeter Academy ('49). He received his B.Comm from McGill in 1953 and his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1955. His career in finance included Alcan in Arvida and Montreal (1955-62), Charterhouse Canada in Toronto (1962-68), Timmins Investments in Montreal (1968-1977). In 1977 he moved the whole family westward to Calgary and joined Alberta Energy Company in its very early days. He worked there, in finance, until his retirement in 1995. Upon retirement, he was a very active volunteer in the Calgary community non-profit sector, serving at Centerpoint, Social Venture Partners, and the Calgary Foundation. He also was active in sponsoring and settling a wonderful Afghan family of seven in Calgary. Ted was married to Deborah Wells Woodward on June 29, 1963 in the Church of Christ at Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire. They had 56 wonderful years of marriage filled with family, dear friends, symphony and theatre, travel, hiking, skiing and cycling. Ted had a real fondness for McGill and his McGill friends here in Calgary. For 46 of these years Ted and Deborah, their children, and grandchildren all enjoyed their beloved mountainside property in Vermont. Ted loved and tended the woods, the meadow, the brook, and the pond. He was an athlete, skilled in squash and tennis, and a devoted reader of the Globe and Mail. He had an incredible fund of knowledge of geography, history and current events. Most of all Ted loved and was very proud of his family - his wife Deborah, his children Mark (Tania MacDougall), Kate (Mike Rawling) and Sarah (Mark Palmert), and his nine grandchildren Samantha, Charlotte and Lachlan Alexander; Angus, Hadley and Talia Rawling; Sasha, Graham and Tessa Palmert. A service will be held at Eden Brook Funeral Home (17th Avenue and Lower Springbank Road) on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in support of the Fund for Genomic Research on Pancreatic Cancer at The University of Calgary Cumming School of Medicine either online at: http://netcommunity.ucalgary.ca/TedAlexander or by mail to: The University of Calgary, Fund Development, Cumming School of Medicine, HSC G302, 3330 Hospital Drive NW, Calgary, AB T2N 4N1
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019