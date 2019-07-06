EDWARD S. ARNOLD June 8, 1937 - June 25, 2019 Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Edward Simon Arnold, passed away on June 25, 2019 in his 82nd year, surrounded in love by his family. Ed was an exceptional man, living his faith through his actions and inspiring others to do their best. He was raised in Steveston and graduated from UBC in 1961 with a BSCA. He married Sharon Anne Miller, his true love and friend, that same year. He started his career at Carling Breweries, then moved on to become VP at Andre's Wines and later, President of Bright's Wines. His dedication to the wine industry helped propel Canada onto the international wine stage. Ed will be remembered for his wit, style, interest in others and his ability to genuinely connect with everyone he met. Guided by his deep faith in God; he was devoted to his family, community, church and country. He was dedicated to helping others through his volunteer work, including serving as President of Rotary International in NOTL, and as an environmental steward, fighting for important causes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon, their four children: Stephen (Susan), Carolyn (Bruce), David (Donna-Lee), Joanne (John) and their eight amazing grandchildren: David, Denise, Paul, Katherine, Laura, Scott, Zoe and Bella; three sisters: Margeret, Linda and Rosemary. He is predeceased by his parents, Simon and Mary, and his brother Robert. He will be forever in our hearts and is already deeply missed. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to: Covenant House: https://www.covenanthousebc.org; BC Cancer Foundation: https://bccancerfoundation.com or Cowichan Valley Hospice Society: http://cowichanhospice.org. Prayers will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday July 5, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 790 Kilmalu Road, Mill Bay, BC. Ed's Funeral Mass was held outdoors at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 6 to July 10, 2019