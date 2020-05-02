|
EDWARD VINCENT WINCHESTERDecember 16, 1970 - April 22, 2020 We are deeply saddened to share that Edward Vincent Winchester, 49, a dedicated father and tenacious rower loved by many, died suddenly in his Hanover, NH, home on April 22. A son of Canada, Ed proudly hailed from Saint John, New Brunswick, where he fell in love with the sport of rowing on the Kennebecasis River. He went on to become a five-time member of Canada's national rowing team, and a member of the Canadian team that participated in the 2000 Olympic Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. That same year, he won a World Championship in the lightweight men's pair in Zagreb, Croatia with his long-time friend and teammate Ben Storey. Following the Sydney Olympics, Ed continued his career outside of competition as a journalist, where he combined his love of rowing with his other passion: storytelling. For the last 20 years, he told stories of athletic perseverance, profiling athletes and covering regattas. As editor of Rowing News, Ed transformed the publication from a newspaper to a bold print magazine with rich stories and photography that connected and inspired the entire rowing community. His poetic writing style brought the sport to life and engaged countless readers around the world. Since 2007, Ed worked at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, recently serving as executive director of marketing and communications. Ed was a widely-loved and respected member of the Dartmouth community, where his colleagues remember him as a humble yet decisive leader, a discerning thinker, a gifted storyteller, and an empathetic listener. But if you asked Ed, his most important accomplishment was raising three beautiful, talented, and compassionate children: Ava (15), Noah (13), and Rhys (10). Ed never missed an opportunity to support his children's passions. On any given day, he could be found cheering on Ava on the sidelines of a swim meet, encouraging Noah at a soccer tournament, or watching with pride as Rhys competed in a ski racing competition at the Dartmouth Skiway. Outside of sports, the four loved to hike together and to play with their energetic dog Penny. Perhaps what many will remember and miss most about Ed was his warm sense of humor, his infectious laughter, and his easy ability to connect with those around him. Whether learning to floss dance with his children, sharing his prodigious knowledge and passion for everything music, or recalling stories about his days of mischief with his brother Steve, his magnetic presence made people feel welcome and often brought tears of laughter. Ed was predeceased by his father Vincent B. Winchester. He is survived by his three children; their mother Allison; his mother Marjorie (Harrigan) Winchester (Rothesay, NB); his partner, Karen Burgess; his brother Steve; sister-in-law Gretchen; his half-brother and half-sister Jack and Mary (Saint John, NB); his aunt Phyllis Geraghty (Newport, VT); his many nieces and nephews; and his extended family. In light of the present COVID-19 pandemic, friends, family, and colleagues will be invited to a "Celebration of Life" gathering when circumstances allow. Ed was a lifelong learner, holding both a bachelor's of journalism from Carleton University and a master's of journalism from Ryerson University. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of his passion for education, a donation can be made to the Ed Winchester Children's Education Fund which will be used to further his children's education. Contributions can be made through Mascoma Bank, 80 S. Main Street, Hanover, NH, 603-443-8773.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020