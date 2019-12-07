|
|
EDWARD WILLIAM NETTEN (Ted) October 17, 1930 December 4, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Edward (Ted) Netten shares the news of his passing on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Ted sprang into life on October 17, 1930, in Curling, Newfoundland and remained a proud and passionate champion of that great land. He always delighted in a good Newfie joke and, although a natural introvert, would engage enthusiastically with any fellow Newfoundlander he came across. Ted moved to St. Lambert, Quebec as a young boy and went on to develop a lifelong interest in tennis, skiing, bridge and travel. He received a B. Comm. magna cum laude from McGill University in 1951. He obtained his C.A. designation in 1953, receiving the Governor-General's gold medal for highest standing ever achieved in Canada. He was Managing Partner of Price Waterhouse Consulting, Canada from 1981 until his retirement. Post retirement, Ted remained active, volunteering as Treasurer for The Compass, Probus and St. Luke's Church. He read voraciously as always, his favourite subjects being science, math and religion. Ted was blessed with two great loves in his life - Sheila, mother of their four daughters, and Barbara, whose two sons were welcomed into his life. Ted is survived by his wife, Barbara, and children Linda (Tim), June (John), Cynthia (Steven), Shirley (Andrew) and Donald (Janet). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Alexandra, Meggie, Matt, Jessica, Ryan, Emma, Alli, Teagan, Ben, Kevin and Cheryl and his one great-grandchild, Emersynn. He is predeceased by his first wife, Sheila and Barbara's son, Greg. A Celebration of Life will take place after the holidays at the Glen Erin Inn: 1695 The Collegeway, Mississauga, ON L5L 3S7 on Saturday, January 18th from 1-3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Compass Food Bank and Social Counselling Agency, Mississauga would be welcome. www.thecompass.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019