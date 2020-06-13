You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Effie MCCOMBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Effie Alastaire MCCOMBE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Effie Alastaire MCCOMBE Obituary
EFFIE ALASTAIRE MCCOMBE (MacLennan) September 14, 1928 - June 4, 2020 Peacefully and surrounded by the love of her daughter, Mary and grandchildren, Ian and Jessica Riley. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Christopher Jeffares McCombe; her parents, Rev. Dr. David A. and Margaret MacLennan; and siblings, Ann Hall, Colin and Neil MacLennan. Much missed by her daughters, Ann Herron (Michael), Ireland, Mary Louise Riley, Toronto and Kathleen Vanderlinden (Rob), Waterloo. Remembered with love by grandchildren, Ian (Lisa), Jessica (Sean), Toronto, Jeffrey and Emma Smith, Kingston, Matthew and Colin Vanderlinden, Waterloo. Great-grandchildren, Sofia, Christopher, Ian and Ruby. Private family interment at Mount Pleasant will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Effie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -