EFFIE ALASTAIRE MCCOMBE (MacLennan) September 14, 1928 - June 4, 2020 Peacefully and surrounded by the love of her daughter, Mary and grandchildren, Ian and Jessica Riley. Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Christopher Jeffares McCombe; her parents, Rev. Dr. David A. and Margaret MacLennan; and siblings, Ann Hall, Colin and Neil MacLennan. Much missed by her daughters, Ann Herron (Michael), Ireland, Mary Louise Riley, Toronto and Kathleen Vanderlinden (Rob), Waterloo. Remembered with love by grandchildren, Ian (Lisa), Jessica (Sean), Toronto, Jeffrey and Emma Smith, Kingston, Matthew and Colin Vanderlinden, Waterloo. Great-grandchildren, Sofia, Christopher, Ian and Ruby. Private family interment at Mount Pleasant will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020