|
|
EFFIE BROOK GORDON Effie Brook Gordon died peacefully on March 26, 2020, at 89. Her son Michael was at her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Jenny and Sam Elkin; by her brother, David; as well as by her husbands, Max Brook and Harry Gordon. She is survived by three children, Shelley, Michael, and Richard; and eight grandchildren, Rachel, Meagan, Robert, and Thomas, Adam and Joel, Max and Tamar. Born in Winnipeg, she grew up in Montreal. She married Max and settled in Saskatoon where they raised their children. Later they moved to Vancouver where she had been living since 1985. Effie was a woman ahead of her time. She attended McGill University's School of Library Sciences and valued education throughout her entire life. She became a highly valued reference librarian, first at the Saskatoon Public Library and later at Langara College Library in Vancouver. At the library, she prided herself on finding answers to the most esoteric inquiries long before Google! She was deeply humane and generous, and was known for her intellectual curiosity, breadth of knowledge on many subjects and also for her elegance, beautiful smile, and sharp wit. Effie had an enduring interest in WWII, perhaps because her brother, Dave, was shot down while a navigator in the RCAF, and captured by the Germans. As a result, she had an encyclopedic knowledge of the war and love for history. She had two happy marriages and had many interests including bridge, golf, sailing, reading, and walking the sea wall in Vancouver. She travelled the world with Harry, sailed, attended lectures at the university, symphonies and operas as well as winning championships at bridge. Hers was a full life, well lived and enjoyed. Effie loved books and libraries. To honour Effie, please consider making a donation to your local public library.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020