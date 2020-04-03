You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Effie GORDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Effie Brook GORDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Effie Brook GORDON Obituary
EFFIE BROOK GORDON Effie Brook Gordon died peacefully on March 26, 2020, at 89. Her son Michael was at her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Jenny and Sam Elkin; by her brother, David; as well as by her husbands, Max Brook and Harry Gordon. She is survived by three children, Shelley, Michael, and Richard; and eight grandchildren, Rachel, Meagan, Robert, and Thomas, Adam and Joel, Max and Tamar. Born in Winnipeg, she grew up in Montreal. She married Max and settled in Saskatoon where they raised their children. Later they moved to Vancouver where she had been living since 1985. Effie was a woman ahead of her time. She attended McGill University's School of Library Sciences and valued education throughout her entire life. She became a highly valued reference librarian, first at the Saskatoon Public Library and later at Langara College Library in Vancouver. At the library, she prided herself on finding answers to the most esoteric inquiries long before Google! She was deeply humane and generous, and was known for her intellectual curiosity, breadth of knowledge on many subjects and also for her elegance, beautiful smile, and sharp wit. Effie had an enduring interest in WWII, perhaps because her brother, Dave, was shot down while a navigator in the RCAF, and captured by the Germans. As a result, she had an encyclopedic knowledge of the war and love for history. She had two happy marriages and had many interests including bridge, golf, sailing, reading, and walking the sea wall in Vancouver. She travelled the world with Harry, sailed, attended lectures at the university, symphonies and operas as well as winning championships at bridge. Hers was a full life, well lived and enjoyed. Effie loved books and libraries. To honour Effie, please consider making a donation to your local public library.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Effie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -