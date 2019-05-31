DR. E.G. CROSS 'Ted' 1925 - 2019 Passed away, with his family by his side on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Gibson House in Toronto. Ted is survived by Joan, his dearly beloved wife of 71 years, his children Dr. William (Anne), Robert (Clara), Patricia Joan and Tom (Beverley), his grandchildren Robert (Resie), Cassidy and Evan and his great-grandchildren Linda and Noah. Predeceased by his parents Edgar A. Cross and Isabel Gunn of Toronto, his brother Dr. William G. Cross (Eleanor) and Marion Lebel (John). He is lovingly remembered by his extended family. Ted was born in Clinton, Ontario, at 'Kildonan', the home of his grandfather, Dr. William Gunn. He grew up in Toronto, graduated from UTS in 1943 and received his Medical Degree in 1948 from the University of Toronto. He went on to earn his F.R.C.P. (C), in the specialty of Internal Medicine with subspecialties in Endocrinology and Nuclear Medicine. Subsequently, he certified in all three specialties with the American Board. He joined the staff of Toronto East General Hospital in 1955 (his home away from home), serving as the Chief of Medicine for 10 years. He founded the Nuclear Medicine Department, serving as its Director until his retirement. He had a second office at Sunnybrook Health Science Centre for Endocrinology consultation, was an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto and an examiner for the Royal College. He was an exceptional diagnostician, an inspiring teacher as his students would attest, and a constant learner who brought warmth and leadership to all he did. Ted's cottage in Muskoka was a joyous retreat. He loved sports, excelling at track and football. In fact, he competed in track at the Canadian Masters games when he was over 50. He also loved music, particularly the Big Bands, played the French horn, the piano, occasionally entertaining at his hospital and his church. Above all, he led his life with kindness, integrity and a tremendous curiosity. His interest in solving people's problems contributed to his passion for clinical medicine. Laughter and Ted went together. He made us smile..........but no one smiled more than him. We will miss him! Our warm thoughts to his Snooker buddies of the past few years and most sincere thanks to his kind caregivers at home and the compassionate staff of Gibson House. A celebration of Ted Cross' life will be held at Bayview United Church, 2609 Bayview Ave. Toronto, on June 12th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada are most welcome. For memories and condolences please visit www.etouch.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019