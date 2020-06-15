You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
EGBERT WIETZES 'Eppie' 1938 - 2020 We are all deeply saddened by the passing of Eppie, born May 28th in Assen, Holland in 1938. Unfortunately he never had a chance to say goodbye to the large fraternity of friends, associates and competitors he met while racing in Formula One, Can-Am, Formula 5000, and Trans-Am. His racing career started in 1958 and a simple google search will tell all about his long and successful career. He also had no chance to say goodbye to his brother Bert (Anne), his business partner for 60+ years, and friend. Or say goodbye to all the employees and friends he met and worked with at Wietzes Toyota in Toronto, for over 50 years. Or say goodbye to Ferrari Club members for wonderful drives and events. Or friends met while boating on Lake Simcoe and Georgian Bay. Or goodbye to winter friends from Naples, Florida. Or goodbye to all the wonderful people he met after moving to Lake Simcoe. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Barbara (McIntyre). He will be sadly missed by his sons Mike (Janet), Doug, daughter Marlain (Fraser) and seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Eppie was a loyal and trusted friend and he was highly respected in car racing circles, and by all who knew him in every aspect of his life. He was a "gentle" man. We thank everyone for stories shared on social media and the outpouring of love. We will have a "Celebration of Life" in the future and a small private gathering now for family. Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved, still missed, but very dear Condolences may be left at rskane.ca Donations may be made to the Cardiovascular Department at Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2020
